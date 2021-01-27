Ironwood Financial llc Invests $94,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,945,000 after acquiring an additional 851,520 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 831.5% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 943,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after acquiring an additional 842,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,642,000 after acquiring an additional 676,944 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,199,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,228,000 after acquiring an additional 614,263 shares during the period. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,174,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $57.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

