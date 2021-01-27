Ironwood Financial llc Buys 2,298 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 376.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

NYSE:ABT opened at $114.73 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

