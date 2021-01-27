Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.00

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 61 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $2,273,141.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,268.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 359,579 shares of company stock worth $12,313,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,222,000 after buying an additional 1,404,079 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after buying an additional 1,129,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,696,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,566,000 after buying an additional 32,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 908,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after buying an additional 41,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,742,000 after buying an additional 54,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.