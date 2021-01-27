iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $284.25

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $284.25 and last traded at $281.70, with a volume of 27861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -140.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total value of $1,256,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,174,602.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,669 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,762 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,736,000 after purchasing an additional 60,792 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 363,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,484,000 after purchasing an additional 89,427 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

