iPath B Bloomberg Cotton Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:BALB) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of iPath B Bloomberg Cotton Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:BALB) were down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.09 and last traded at $47.09. Approximately 260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39.

