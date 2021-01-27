InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Gap Up to $1.40

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.67. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 25,562 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,704 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

