Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,703 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 660% compared to the average volume of 750 call options.

KOPN opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $447.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 2.45. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 65,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $178,413.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $127,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,359 shares of company stock worth $1,779,505. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kopin in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 37.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

