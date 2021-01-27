Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE)

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 17,303 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,862% compared to the typical volume of 882 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRE. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17,500.0% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.