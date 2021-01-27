Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bunzl (BZLFY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS: BZLFY) recently:

1/18/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

1/8/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

1/7/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

1/6/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/18/2020 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – Bunzl had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/17/2020 – Bunzl had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/10/2020 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/7/2020 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/7/2020 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6796 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

