Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.83. The stock had a trading volume of 75,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,366. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $132.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.11.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

