Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.91. 137,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,366. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $132.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.11.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.