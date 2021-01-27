Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.79

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.79 and last traded at $123.23, with a volume of 759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

