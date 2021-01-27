Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Spinnaker Trust’s 10th Largest Position

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.0% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $328.59 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $330.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

