Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend by 32.6% over the last three years.

IVZ stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

