Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEJ. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 382.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $674,000.

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

