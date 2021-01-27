Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Stake Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 129.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWV. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $715,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 92,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of PWV opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $42.27.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.