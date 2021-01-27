Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $366.47

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.47 and traded as high as $414.03. Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) shares last traded at $401.50, with a volume of 40,255 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 366.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 319.22. The company has a market capitalization of £276.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.18.

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) Company Profile (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.