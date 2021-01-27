Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $825,543,000 after buying an additional 36,149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after buying an additional 333,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,416,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,849,000 after buying an additional 100,614 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.06.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded down $10.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $759.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,415. The firm has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.66, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $790.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $726.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

