International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. International Paper posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

International Paper stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,183,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $43.66. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

