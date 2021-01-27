International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives $17.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.15.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IGT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 500.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,892,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSE IGT opened at $16.61 on Friday. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.