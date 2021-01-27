International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

In other news, Director Andrew N. Liveris acquired 2,655 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 8,387 shares of company stock valued at $960,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006,857. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.