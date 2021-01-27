International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 64,701 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 474,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 63,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 44,761 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 43,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares stock opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.31. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

