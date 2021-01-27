International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.73.

SWK opened at $176.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.04. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

