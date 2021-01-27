International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $182,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $258.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.77 and a 200-day moving average of $246.56. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

