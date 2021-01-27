International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $174,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $39,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $478.10 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $516.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $488.41 and a 200-day moving average of $423.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $577,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

