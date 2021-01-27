International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,495 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245,437 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,625,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,186 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,423,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,298,903 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 851,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.87.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.