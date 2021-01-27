International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

