International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $194,000 in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 544,808 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $2,583,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,332 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $1,575,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 834.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 109,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

In other news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.