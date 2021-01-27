International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,379 Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

