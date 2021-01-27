Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) (CVE:ICAU) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) (CVE:ICAU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.18. Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.

About Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) (CVE:ICAU)

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. engages in the gold and metals trading business in Canada, Bolivia, and Peru. It is involved in the gold refining; and physical commodities marketing and trading operations. The company was formerly known as Geodex Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.