Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.09

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.09 and traded as low as $13.01. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 1,397,951 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. CSFB downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$504.00 million. Analysts predict that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.7682553 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.09%.

In other Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron purchased 27,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$355,468.62.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

