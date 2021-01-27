Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.17. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 36,267 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.36.

About Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF)

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

