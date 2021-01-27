Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IDN. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Shares of IDN stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. The company has a market cap of $208.77 million, a P/E ratio of -283.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 567.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 3,058.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter worth about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 41.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter worth about $97,000. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.