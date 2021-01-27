Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IDN. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of IDN stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. The company has a market cap of $208.77 million, a P/E ratio of -283.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44.
Intellicheck Company Profile
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.
