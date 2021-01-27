Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,429 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,195 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 907,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after buying an additional 62,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 133,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. 140166 boosted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.