Intel Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intel in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the chip maker will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $226.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.44. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

