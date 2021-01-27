Insula Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,046.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Insula has a total market capitalization of $152,424.30 and $1,046.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insula token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insula has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insula Token Profile

ISLA is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,162 tokens. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Token Trading

Insula can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

