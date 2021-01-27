Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Gap Up to $6.55

Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $7.40. Inspired Entertainment shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on INSE. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a market cap of $151.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Inspired Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

