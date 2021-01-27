Insider Selling: Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Sells 71,503 Shares of Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 71,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $609,205.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,312.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

On Wednesday, January 13th, P. Michael Miller sold 5,284 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $44,914.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $64,181.25.

On Tuesday, December 8th, P. Michael Miller sold 2,329 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $19,819.79.

NASDAQ VRA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. 201,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,665. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $277.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.