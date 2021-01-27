Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Sells 871 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $23,682.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 191,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,205.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $42,191.10.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 120,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $3,090,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The RealReal by 1,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The RealReal by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The RealReal by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The RealReal by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The RealReal by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

