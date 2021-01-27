Insider Selling: The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) CFO Sells 35,176 Shares of Stock

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of CLX traded up $9.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,055,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,393. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.
The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after buying an additional 698,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 530.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after purchasing an additional 800,697 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after purchasing an additional 228,327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Clorox by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after purchasing an additional 628,654 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Clorox by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after buying an additional 736,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
