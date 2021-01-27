Insider Selling: The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) CFO Sells 35,176 Shares of Stock

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CLX traded up $9.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,055,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,393. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after buying an additional 698,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 530.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after purchasing an additional 800,697 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after purchasing an additional 228,327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Clorox by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after purchasing an additional 628,654 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Clorox by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after buying an additional 736,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

