Insider Selling: Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Christodolou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Michael Christodolou sold 9,000 shares of Lindsay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,263,960.00.

Lindsay stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.45 and its 200 day moving average is $111.41. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $153.17.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lindsay by 1,836.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 247,420 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 147,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,584,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $5,697,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNN shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

