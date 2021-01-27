Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $41,437,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 12,933 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $198,780.21.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 59 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $896.80.

On Monday, January 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $4,560.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,955 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $44,945.55.

On Monday, January 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 532 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $8,113.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,218 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $64,113.60.

On Friday, November 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,419 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $51,968.80.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 490 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $7,301.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,998 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $74,520.18.

On Thursday, November 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,669 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $54,704.79.

Legacy Housing stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,574. The company has a market capitalization of $343.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LEGH shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 40.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

