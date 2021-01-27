Insider Selling: Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) (CVE:ICM) Senior Officer Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) (CVE:ICM) Senior Officer Richard Barnett sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,778,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$293,493.75.

Shares of ICM stock opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.55 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. Iconic Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.17.

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) Company Profile

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. It also explores for silver ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

