Insider Buying: Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO Purchases 2,959 Shares of Stock

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO James W. Bernau purchased 2,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $19,943.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,881.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WVVI stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. 110,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,824. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.88. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of Willamette Valley Vineyards as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.