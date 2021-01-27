Insider Buying: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Insider Purchases 7,352 Shares of Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) insider Btr 2020 Gst Trust F/B/O Elisa bought 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $408,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HY stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.28. 132,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,904. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $97.94. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 195,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 399,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.