Insider Buying: Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,614,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,699,451.

CR remained flat at $C$0.65 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,507. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.44. Crew Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$32.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark raised their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.68.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

