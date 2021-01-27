Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

IIPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.63.

IIPR opened at $201.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.68. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $206.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.