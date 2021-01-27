Innova (INN) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 24 Hours

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Innova coin can currently be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $146,390.47 and $29.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000886 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.