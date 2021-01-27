Ink (INK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $211,572.32

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Ink token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $211,572.32 and $34,203.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00051034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00132866 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00292432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00069632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00070159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00037126 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.