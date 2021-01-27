Injective Protocol (INJ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26.69 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $116.33 million and $26.69 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $7.62 or 0.00025067 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00050654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00133610 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00295291 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00068907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00070640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00036911 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,262,410 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

